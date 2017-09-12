After a six-year break, Larry David is back for more ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ (VIDEO)

The ninth season is scheduled to start October 1 on HBO. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Larry David will return to HBO October 1 with a ninth season of his comedy show Curb Your Enthusiasm. After a six-year hiatus, the Hollywood producer is as rude and narcissistic as ever.

Larry David’s dark humour appears to be fully intact after his six-year break from Curb Your Enthusiasm. In HBO’s trailer for the new season, the insufferable and neurotic artist is true to form, openly airing his grievances and annoyances, and taking aim at everyone, from a department store perfume seller and a woman crying at a funeral to a kissing couple. Just like in the good old days, Larry David is irritated by the slightest thing and isn’t afraid to let people know. The trailer even shows him getting thrown off a bus by its irate driver.

First on screens in the early noughties, Curb Your Enthusiasm stars the American author and producer Larry David — perhaps best known as Seinfeld creator — as a satirical caricature version of himself. With its crazy and comical situations, humorous misunderstandings, gaffes and unfiltered language, the show was immensely successful, gaining public and critical acclaim in the USA during its eight seasons, which screened between 2000 and 2011 on HBO.

The series also proved influential in the world of US TV comedy, inspiring several hit shows, such as Arrested Development, The Office and Louie.

The ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is scheduled to start October 1 on HBO. Bryan Cranston is lined up to guest star as Larry David’s therapist, along with appearances from Jimmy Kimmel, Elizabeth Banks and Lauren Graham. — AFP-Relaxnews