After 12-year wait, Siti Nurhaliza a mother at last

Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin delivered a 3.55kg baby girl through caesarean section at 8.17am. — Picture via Instagram/CTDKKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― After more than a decade of trying for a baby with her husband, pop singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin gave birth to a daughter this morning.

According to her manager Rozi Abdul Razak, Siti Nurhaliza delivered a 3.55kg baby girl through caesarean section at 8.17am.

“Siti and baby are doing fine and for now, will only accept their closest family members to visit,” Rozi said in a statement posted on Siti Nurhaliza’s Instagram page that showed a picture of the couple, without their baby.

“Her husband, Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, expressed thankfulness because everything went well. What is important for him is that the birthing process went well, wife and child are healthy,” she added.

Siti and Khalid have requested for time before releasing their daughter’s name and image.

Siti Nurhaliza, who previously suffered a miscarriage in 2015, and her husband have been trying for a child since they wed in 2006.