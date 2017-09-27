Aerosmith cut short tour due to Steven Tyler ‘medical issues’

US singer Steven Tyler (right) and Joe Perry of Aerosmith in Caracas. — AFP picSAO PAULO, Sept 27 — Rock band Aerosmith announced ysterday it was cutting short its tour of South America after frontman Steven Tyler flew back to the US due to “unexpected medical issues”.

“To everybody in South America — Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico — I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down,” the 69-year-old wrote in a statement posted on Twitter, which did not specify the nature of the illness.

“I won’t be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the US on doctor’s orders last night.

“Please not to worry,” he continued.

“I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances... As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs'.”

The band played on Monday night in Sao Paulo after performing tomorrow night in Rio de Janeiro.

The cities cut from the tour were Curitiba, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; Rosario, Argentina; and Monterrey, Mexico.

Aerosmith announced last year they were doing a “farewell” tour for 2017 but stopped short of saying the shows would be their finale.

The Boston-bred hard rock group formed in 1970 and are behind such classics as Dream On, Walk This Way and Janie’s Got a Gun. — AFP-Relaxnews