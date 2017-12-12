Adorable or deplorable? Porgs stir debate in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy

Screengrab shows a Porg, the furry, wide-eyed and winged critter that has stirred debate about 'Star Wars' fans.LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Furry, wide-eyed and winged critters called Porgs are invading the Star Wars galaxy, and Walt Disney Co hopes they will soon be roosting under fans’ Christmas trees.

Porgs make their debut in The Last Jedi, the new Star Wars movie that reaches theaters Thursday. Film trailers have offered only glimpses of a single Porg that rides shotgun on the Millennium Falcon and, in one scene, lets out a squawk.

The limited view of their role has sparked questions: Are the Porgs sweet or sad? Funny or irritating?

Cuddly creatures are rare in a movie franchise better known for metallic droids and the grotesque Jabba the Hutt, and their occasional appearances haven’t always pleased fans. Many filmgoers believed the teddy bear-like Ewoks ruined the ending of 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

“Star Wars fans, understandably, always have suspicion about anything that’s too adorable,” said Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed The Last Jedi, in an interview with Reuters.

But, he added, “I think the Porgs have their proper place in the movie. I think they fit.”

Fan reaction was mixed after a Porg appeared in a The Last Jedi trailer in October. Many embraced the creature as cute and huggable, but detractors speculated that Porgs might become the next Jar Jar Binks, a much-derided character from 1999 film The Phantom Menace.

“I hate porgs,” one Twitter user wrote in October. “I don’t think they’re cute at all, and I dislike how blatantly gimmicky they are.”

Cast members have joined the debate. John Boyega, who plays Finn, likened Porgs to cockroaches in an interview, while Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has rallied to their defence on Twitter.

When Disney showed The Last Jedi to more than 6,000 people at the movie’s premiere on Saturday, the Porgs seemed to captivate audience members, who laughed at their playful scenes with Chewbacca. Comments on social media were largely positive.

Sales of Star Wars toys are important to Disney, which bought the franchise in 2012. Star Wars items were the US toy industry’s top-selling line in both 2015 and 2016, with US$1.5 billion (RM6.12 billion) in sales over the two years, research firm NPD Group said.

Disney licencees are already selling plush Porgs of all sizes, including one that measures four feet (over one metre) tall, to holiday shoppers at malls, online and at theme parks.

If the Porgs take off, they could boost sales of plush toys, which accounted for just 2 per cent of Star Wars US toy sales related to 2015 film The Force Awakens, according to NPD toy industry analyst Juli Lennett. A Hasbro Inc Porg is the best-selling Star Wars plush toy in the 13 weeks ending Nov 25, Lennett said.

Porg is the most searched for Star Wars character on the shopDisney website in December, Disney said.

Jim Silver, editor-in-chief of toy review website TTPM, predicts Porgs will be popular with younger children, as Ewoks were. “As much as people criticised them, they sold a gazillion of them,” Silver said. “The collectors say they didn’t like Ewoks, but the kids thought they looked cute.” — Reuters