‘Adiwiraku’ wins best film award in FFM29 (VIDEO)

Director of ‘Adiwiraku’ Eric Ong gives his acceptance speech after winning Best Film at the 29th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM29) in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Local movie Adiwiraku was named the Best Film at the 29th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM29) last night.

The film directed by Eric Ong beat four other contenders in the category and also won the Best Actress award through Sangeeta Krisnasamy and the Best Original Story by Jason Chong.

Adiwiraiku is taken from a real story about a choral speaking team at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pinang Tunggal in Baling Kedah which won the competition in 2015.

In this regard, Redha, a film about autism swept four awards, Best Actor (Nam Ron), Best Child Actor (Harith Haziq), Best New Actress (June Lojong) and Best New Director (Tunku Mona Riza).

The Best Director award went to Dain Iskandar Said for the film Interchange.

FFM29 also saw renowned producer and director Datuk Yusof Haslam being crowned as the All-Time Laureate.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak and his wife Datin Seri Raya Erom were present as the guests of honour with ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad and Finas director-general Datuk Fauzi Ayob.

There were 24 awards contested in the FFM29 and the festival was broadcast live from the Putra World Trade Centre.

The following is the full list of FFM29 winners:

1. Best Film: Adiwiraku

2. Best Director: Dain Iskandar Said (Interchange)

3. Best Actress: Sanggeeta Krisnasari (Adiwiraku)

4. Best Actor: Nam Ron (Redha)

5. Best Editor: Nazim Shah (J Revolusi)

6. Best Art Direction: Zaharah Nakibullah (Interchange)

7. Best Child Actor: Harith Haziq (Redha)

8. Best New Actress: June Lojong (Redha)

9. Best New Actor: John Tan (You Mean the World to Me)

10. Best New Director: Tunku Mona Riza (Redha)

11. Best Music Score: Koon Wei Gee (You Mean the World to Me)

12. Best Supporting Actress: Diana Daniele (Hanyut)

13. Best Supporting Actor: Shaheizy Sam (Interchange)

14. Best Original Story: Jason Chong

15. Jury’s Special Award 1: Desolasi

16. Jury’s Special Award 2: Shuttle Life

17. Jury’s Special Award 3: Pekak

18. Best Screenplay: You Mean the World to Me

19. ‘Penggiat Belakang Tabir’: Johan Ariffin Ibrahim

20. All-Time Laureate: Datuk Yusoff Haslam

21. Box Office Film Award: Abang Long Fadil 2

22. Best Costume: Hanyut

23. Best Sound Direction: Hanyut

24. Best Cinematography: Interchange — Bernama