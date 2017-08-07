Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Adele treats young survivors of Grenfell Tower to private ‘Despicable Me 3’ screening

Monday August 7, 2017
Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2017. — Reuters picSinger Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Adele continues to amaze, this time by hosting a private movie night for the young survivors of London’s horrific Grenfell Tower fire.  

The dynamite singer held a special screening of Despicable Me 3 last week for the children and their family members affected by the tragedy that took the lives of at least 80 people.

E! News quoted someone who attended the screening as saying: “Adele was lovely and she sat with a few of the kids in the row in front of us, chatting away. Adele made time for everyone and mingled with the kids.”

According to The Sun, Adele sees aiding her community as a full-time job now that her Live 2017 tour is over,

“Being a local Londoner, she’s made no secret about how personally affected she was by the Grenfell Tower blaze and wants to help in every way she can," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

“While she’s working hard behind the scenes to raise cash, she wanted to treat residents to a night of fun and help take their minds off what happened and organised a private viewing of the brand new Despicable Me 3 movie.”

Adele has also helped raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for those affected by the tragedy.

 

