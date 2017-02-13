Adele feared ‘Hello’ would flop

Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for ‘Hello’ after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 12, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — Adele, who yesterday took home five Grammy Awards, said she had worried her heart-wrenching global megahit Hello would be a flop.

Speaking to reporters at the music industry’s gala, the English ballad singer said she struggled with writer’s block as she took a break from music to raise her son.

In the end, Hello won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The track appears on 25, which won Album of the Year.

In the Gallery

Lalah Hathaway holds the awards she won for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Daya holds the award for Best Dance Recording for ‘Don't Let Me Down’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Twenty One Pilots accept the Grammy for Record of the year for ‘Stressed Out’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



The Chainsmokers pose with the award they won for Best Dance Recording for ‘Don't Let Me Down’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Beyonce accepts the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’ from presenter William Bell at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Hillary Scott poses with the awards she won for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for ‘Thy Will’ and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for ‘Love Remains’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Chance the Rapper celebrates as he accepts the Grammy for Best Rap Album for ‘Coloring Book’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Adele and co-song writer Greg Kurstin accept the Grammy for Song of the Year for ‘Hello’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Maren Morris poses with the award she won for Best Country Solo Performance for ‘My Church’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for ‘Hello’ after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Solange poses with the award she won for Best R&B Performance for ‘Cranes in the Sky’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Beyonce holds the awards she won for Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’ and Best Music Video for ‘Formation’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for ‘Hello’ and Album of the Year for ‘25’ during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

“I felt the pressure writing 25 very, very much and for a very long time during the process, I didn’t really find my voice, and I don’t know if I did find it even at the end,” she said.

Adele said she feared the 2015 commercial on British television that teased Hello would turn out to be “an expensive disaster” and that listeners would not recognise her or care.

In the ubiquitous song, Adele says “hello from the other side” — as she struggles to reach someone from her past to apologise.

“It’s the other side of being a grown-up; it’s the other side of my relationship with my friends and my ex-boyfriends,” she said.

“I don’t know if I lost touch with a lot of my friends because of how famous I got,” Adele said, adding that the song also touched on her grandfather, who died 18 years ago.

With yesterday’s trophy haul, Adele became the first act to triumph in the three key categories in two separate years.

25 is the top-selling album of the past decade with the exception of her 21, which achieved the sweep in 2012. — AFP