Adele beats Beyonce to win Song of the Year Grammy

Adele and co-song writer Greg Kurstin accept the Grammy for Song of the Year for ‘Hello’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — Adele’s heartache ballad Hello won the Grammy today for Song of the Year, in a new triumph for the blockbuster single that marked the English singer’s victorious return.

Adele and the Los Angeles producer Greg Kurstin shared the award, which recognises best songwriting.

“Thank you for your patience with me and helping to create my favorite song I’ve ever done,” Adele said as she accepted the award, moments after she restarted a performance in her second straight year of technical snafus.

Lalah Hathaway holds the awards she won for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Daya holds the award for Best Dance Recording for ‘Don't Let Me Down’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Twenty One Pilots accept the Grammy for Record of the year for ‘Stressed Out’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



The Chainsmokers pose with the award they won for Best Dance Recording for ‘Don't Let Me Down’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Beyonce accepts the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’ from presenter William Bell at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Hillary Scott poses with the awards she won for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for ‘Thy Will’ and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for ‘Love Remains’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Chance the Rapper celebrates as he accepts the Grammy for Best Rap Album for ‘Coloring Book’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Maren Morris poses with the award she won for Best Country Solo Performance for ‘My Church’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for ‘Hello’ after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Solange poses with the award she won for Best R&B Performance for ‘Cranes in the Sky’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Beyonce holds the awards she won for Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’ and Best Music Video for ‘Formation’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for ‘Hello’ and Album of the Year for ‘25’ during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

Hello beat out Beyonce’s edgy Formation.

It is the second time Adele has won for Song of the Year. She triumphed in 2012 with English producer Paul Epworth for Rolling in the Deep.

Hello was the first single off 25, Adele’s follow-up to her blockbuster 2011 album 21, and proved that the singer had not lost an ounce of her massive commercial power.

Adele chose not to change her winning formula of heartache ballads, with Hello forlornly describing her failed attempts to reach someone from her past to apologise.

Hello went to number one in much of the world and became the first single to sell one million downloads in one week.

The music video, the first ever filmed in the high-end IMAX format and directed by Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, is the 10th most viewed ever on YouTube.

She performed the song to open the Grammys today. Her second song, George Michael’s Fastlove in tribute to the late pop singer, went awry at the start, prompting Adele to stop and start over. — AFP