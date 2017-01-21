Adam Sandler goes back to the ‘90s in ‘Sandy Wexler’ (VIDEO)

Adam Sandler stars in 'Sandy Wexler.' ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 21 ― Netflix has released a teaser for Sandy Wexler, which stars Adam Sandler as a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

Talent manager Sandy Wexler represents a group of eccentric clients, and the film shows what happens when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke, played by Jennifer Hudson.

The cast also includes Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider, Jane Seymour, Carl Weathers and Arsenio Hall. Adam Sandler co-wrote the script, and Steve Brill (The Do-Over) directs.

Sandy Wexler hits Netflix on April 14. ― AFP-Relaxnews