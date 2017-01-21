Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 5:24 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Overcast

Showbiz

Adam Sandler goes back to the ‘90s in ‘Sandy Wexler’ (VIDEO)

Saturday January 21, 2017
04:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Latest skin cure fad a serious threat to Myanmar’s elephantsThe Edit: Latest skin cure fad a serious threat to Myanmar’s elephants

The Edit: Kids’ take on social media rulesThe Edit: Kids’ take on social media rules

The Edit: Melania Trump’s fashion choices get the thumbs upThe Edit: Melania Trump’s fashion choices get the thumbs up

The Edit: Conway’s ‘revolutionary’ fashionThe Edit: Conway’s ‘revolutionary’ fashion

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Adam Sandler stars in 'Sandy Wexler.' ― Reuters picAdam Sandler stars in 'Sandy Wexler.' ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 21 ― Netflix has released a teaser for Sandy Wexler, which stars Adam Sandler as a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

Talent manager Sandy Wexler represents a group of eccentric clients, and the film shows what happens when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke, played by Jennifer Hudson.

The cast also includes Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider, Jane Seymour, Carl Weathers and Arsenio Hall. Adam Sandler co-wrote the script, and Steve Brill (The Do-Over) directs.

Sandy Wexler hits Netflix on April 14. ― AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline