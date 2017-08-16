Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller star in Netflix’s ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for highly anticipated The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

This film essentially revolves around a dysfunctional family, where Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Elizabeth Marvel play three siblings who try to navigate their difficult relationships with their father (Dustin Hoffman).

The synopsis of the film reads: “From writer/director Noah Baumbach, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is the emotional and comic intergenerational tale of adult siblings (Sandler, Stiller and Marvel) contending with the long shadow their strong-willed father (Hoffman) has cast over their lives.”

The Meyerowritz Stories (New and Selected) is set for release on October 13.

