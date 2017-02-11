Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:46 pm GMT+8

Adam Levine receives a star on the Walk of Fame

Saturday February 11, 2017
04:34 PM GMT+8

Adam Levine with his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose pose by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 10, 2017. — Reuters picAdam Levine with his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose pose by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 10, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 —Singer Adam Levine has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The lead vocalist for pop rock band Maroon 5 and coach on NBC’s reality-competition series The Voice was dressed in a black suit and matching black button up shirt while accompanied by his model wife Behati Prinsloo and their five-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.

Also present were The Voice co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Levine and his band have sold more than 20 million records, nabbing three Grammy awards along the way. He also runs his own record label called 222 Records.

In 2013, he was crowned People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

