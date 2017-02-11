Adam Levine receives a star on the Walk of Fame

Adam Levine with his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose pose by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 10, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 —Singer Adam Levine has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The lead vocalist for pop rock band Maroon 5 and coach on NBC’s reality-competition series The Voice was dressed in a black suit and matching black button up shirt while accompanied by his model wife Behati Prinsloo and their five-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.

Adam Levine poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 11, 2017. — Reuters pic



Adam Levine (centre) poses with Sammy Hagar (left) and Blake Shelton after his star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 11, 2017. — Reuters pic



Adam Levine with his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose pose by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 11, 2017. — Reuters pic



Gwen Stefani attends the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for Adam Levine on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 11, 2017. — Reuters pic



Model Behati Prinsloo (right) with her daughter Dusty Rose and singer Gwen Stefani attend the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for Adam Levine on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 11, 2017. — Reuters pic



Model Behati Prinsloo (right) and singer Gwen Stefani attend the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for Adam Levine on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 10, 2017. — Reuters pic



Blake Shelton speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for AdamLevine (right) on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles February 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

Also present were The Voice co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Levine and his band have sold more than 20 million records, nabbing three Grammy awards along the way. He also runs his own record label called 222 Records.

In 2013, he was crowned People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.