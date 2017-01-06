Adam Driver talks ‘Star Wars’ themes

US actor Adam Driver won a Saturn Award for his portrayal of Kylo Ren in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Now best known internationally for his portrayal of light sabre-wielding bad guy Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, US actor Adam Driver has been talking about his character aspirations for 2017's Star Wars: Episode VII.

Asked which aspect of Kylo Ren he was excited for fans to see in the next film, he said it was the character's humanity.

“There were a lot of plot points operating in the first [new Star Wars trilogy film] that we get to explain more in the second one that kind of make the both of them make sense,” he told the Larry King Now show (via Jo Blo.)

“A lot of [the original] Star Wars was in response to [the Vietnam War], and what I remember talking to [The Force Awakens director] JJ [Abrams] and [Star Wars VIII director] Rian [Johnson] about was this idea of terrorism and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to get what they thought was absolutely correct.”

Its direct predecessor, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, made US$2 billion (RM8.95 billion) at the global box office, while December 2016's franchise spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is currently on an US$817 million take before launching in China from January 6. — AFP-Relaxnews