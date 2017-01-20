Adam Brody set to star in ‘The Kid Detective’

A file picture of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. — file pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Adam Brody has signed on to star in murder mystery film The Kid Detective.

In the film, Brody will play a once celebrated kid detective who is now a 29-year-old washed up investigator, reduced to solving trivial mysteries between hangovers and episodes of self-pity, reports Variety.

But the arrival of a new client (played by teen star Sophie Nelisse) stirs things up when she enlists his help in solving the brutal murder of her boyfriend.

The film is written and directed by Evan Morgan. — AFP-Relaxnews