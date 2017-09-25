Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad fined RM1,200 for punching golf club staff

Monday September 25, 2017
08:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Fifa removes ban on Armistice Day poppies on football jerseysFifa removes ban on Armistice Day poppies on football jerseys

Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo — Everybody wants me!Ibrahim Ali: I’m like Cristiano Ronaldo — Everybody wants me!

The Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in ChinaThe Edit: How plastic surgery is booming in China

Japan’s Abe announces snap elections for next monthJapan’s Abe announces snap elections for next month

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sharnaaz pleaded guilty to punching Gous Ali at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC), Taman Tun Dr Ismail, at 5.30pm on July 22. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySharnaaz pleaded guilty to punching Gous Ali at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC), Taman Tun Dr Ismail, at 5.30pm on July 22. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Magistrate’s Court today fined actor Sharnaaz Ahmad RM1,200 in default two months’ jail for punching a Bangladeshi man, who is an employee of a golf club.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som passed the sentence on Sharnaaz Ahmad, whose full name is Sharnaaz Ahmad Bazir Ahmad, after he pleaded guilty to punching Gous Ali at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC), Taman Tun Dr Ismail, at 5.30pm on July 22.

Sharnaaz Ahmad, 32, paid the fine.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or a jail term of up to a year, or both.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a lesson for the actor.

Counsel Zulkifli Awang, however, sought a light sentence, saying his client was remorseful.

“The incident happened due to a misunderstanding and my client had apologised to the victim, who did not suffer serious injuries,” he said. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline