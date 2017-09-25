Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad fined RM1,200 for punching golf club staff

Sharnaaz pleaded guilty to punching Gous Ali at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC), Taman Tun Dr Ismail, at 5.30pm on July 22. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Magistrate’s Court today fined actor Sharnaaz Ahmad RM1,200 in default two months’ jail for punching a Bangladeshi man, who is an employee of a golf club.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som passed the sentence on Sharnaaz Ahmad, whose full name is Sharnaaz Ahmad Bazir Ahmad, after he pleaded guilty to punching Gous Ali at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC), Taman Tun Dr Ismail, at 5.30pm on July 22.

Sharnaaz Ahmad, 32, paid the fine.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, carries a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or a jail term of up to a year, or both.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a lesson for the actor.

Counsel Zulkifli Awang, however, sought a light sentence, saying his client was remorseful.

“The incident happened due to a misunderstanding and my client had apologised to the victim, who did not suffer serious injuries,” he said. — Bernama