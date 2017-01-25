Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger attends audience with Pope (VIDEO)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (third from right, front row) and girlfriend Heather Milligan (second from right, front row) attended the weekly general audience with Pope Francis today at the Vatican. ― Reuters video screengrabROME, Jan 25 — Hollywood star and The Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan attended the weekly general audience with Pope Francis today at the Vatican.

Schwarzenegger succeeded new US President Donald Trump as The Apprentice host. In early January he had a heated Twitter exchange with the then president-elect after Trump mocked him over the TV show’s falling ratings.

The action movie star responded by suggesting that Trump focus on his work as the nation’s new leader.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican, has served two terms as California governor, but said he did not vote for Trump. ― Reuters