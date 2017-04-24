Actor Anil Kapoor unveils Bollywood exhibition, own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Anil Kapoor strikes a pose beside his new Madame Tussauds wax figure. — Picture courtesy of Madame Tussauds SingaporeSINGAPORE, April 24 — Bollywood star Anil Kapoor unveiled his wax figure based on the character he played in the hit movie, Slumdog Millionaire, at Madame Tussauds Singapore on Thursday (April 20).

Kapoor’s wax figure, which is on loan here, will make its home in India, when Madame Tussauds Delhi opens later this year.

Kapoor also launched the IIFA Awards Experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore, a new permanent exhibition centred on the Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which is India’s version of the Oscars.

Other popular Bollywood figures on exhibit include “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan, as well as celebs Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

“With a rising interest in Bollywood around the world, the launch of this experience is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience, and also to the increasing number of visitors from India to Singapore,” said Craig Connor, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.

“Now fans do not have to wait once a year to experience IIFA,” said Andre Timmins, Director, Wizcraft International Entertainment, which runs the IIFA Awards.

Unlike some of the other exhibitions at Madame Tussauds, which are presented on static sets, the IIFA Awards Experience is more of an interactive exhibition, and is the first in the world for Madame Tussauds, said Florence Maail, the marketing manager at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

She said: “With this one, it’s really as if you are reliving the awards ceremony.”

Visitors enter via the green carpet (the IIFA take on the red carpet ceremony), leading to the “paparazzi wall”, which has been made to look like the familiar “photo wall” where stars get their pictures taken by photographers at awards ceremonies the world over.

There is also a stage podium where you can play the part of an IIFA award winner, as well as a big AR screen and a dance floor area where you can live out your Bollywood fantasies by grooving to a track, accompanied by a group of dancers.

The IIFA Awards Experience is housed in a 140-sqm space at Madame Tussauds Singapore at Sentosa. — TODAY