Actor and comedian Ricky Harris dies at 54

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to Ricky Harris. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Actor, producer and comedian Ricky Harris has died at the age of 54 from a heart attack, according to his manager Cindy Ambers (via Variety).

A US citizen and native of Long Beach, Harris’ film and TV credits include Murder Was The Case, Heat, Poetic Justice, Bones, Moesha, Everyone Hates Chris, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and, most recently, Thomas J. Churchill’s Check Point, which is scheduled for release on January 20.

Harris was involved in the 1990s West Coast rap scene and contributed to several hip-hop records, with many of the artists he had previously collaborated with — such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Warren G and Cedric the Entertainer — taking to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the performer.

Harris is survived by his mother, his former wife and two daughters. — AFP-Relaxnews