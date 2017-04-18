Last updated -- GMT+8

Acclaimed cinematographer Christopher Doyle to give talk in KL

Tuesday April 18, 2017
10:02 AM GMT+8

Celebrated cinematographer Christopher Doyle, best-known for his work with director Wong Kar-wai, poses during an interview with AFP in Hong Kong June 13, 2016. — AFP picCelebrated cinematographer Christopher Doyle, best-known for his work with director Wong Kar-wai, poses during an interview with AFP in Hong Kong June 13, 2016. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Award-winning cinematographer Christopher Doyle will be giving a talk in Kuala Lumpur next week.

The public talk titled “A Way with Words” will be held at Wisma MCA from 8pm to 10pm on April 24.

Doyle will be in KL to promote the first-ever Penang Hokkien feature film You Mean the World to Me, ahead of its release on May 4.

The talk is organised by the Malaysian Chinese Culture and Arts Consultative Council together with Astro Shaw, Real Films, and the Chinese Film Association of Malaysia in conjunction with the Blossom Arts Festival Malaysia.

Those interested to attend can register on the Blossom Arts Festival Malaysia’s Facebook page, or by calling 03-2203 3979.

Doyle’s distinctive cinematography style is largely credited with giving Wong Kar-wai movies their signature dream-like quality. He is most noted for his work on Days of Being Wild, In the Mood for Love and Chungking Express.

