Academy of Motion Pictures chief denies sexual harassment allegation

File picture showing Motion Picture Academy President John Bailey speaking at the Foreign Language Film nominees cocktail reception in Beverly Hills March 2, 2018. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, March 25 — The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, has denied a sexual harassment allegation, Variety reported on Saturday.

In a memo sent to academy staff, President John Bailey said allegations in Hollywood trade publications that he tried to touch a woman inappropriately a decade ago on a movie set were untrue, Variety reported.

A representative for Bailey did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently confirm any of the allegations.

Bailey, a cinematographer whose credits range from Groundhog Day to How to Be a Latin Lover, said in the memo that media reports describing complaints to the academy were false and served only to tarnish his 50-year career, Variety reported. — Reuters