Abigail Breslin reveals she was sexually assaulted

Breslin follows other US celebrities who have recently opened up about sexual assault. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 14 — Abigail Breslin has revealed that she was the victim of sexual assault.

Speaking out during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the US, the 20-year-old revealed her own experience in a brief but moving message that she shared on Instagram.

The actress who is best known for her role in the film Little Miss Sunshine posted a photo of a passage titled “consent II” that states: “You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you’re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent, marriage is not consent.”

She then captioned the snap: “I knew my assailant.”

i knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

However, it’s not known who Breslin is talking about in her post or when the assault happened.

Breslin received an outpouring of support from fans and stars after making the revelation, including two of her co-stars from the upcoming Dirty Dancing TV remake: Debra Messing and Sarah Hyland.

I love you, Abbie. You're strength and testimony means so much to too many. #voice https://t.co/97f05SQOV7 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 12, 2017

Breslin follows other US celebrities who have recently opened up about sexual assault, including Lady Gaga, Kesha and Evan Rachel Wood.