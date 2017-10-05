ABC picks up ‘The Good Doctor’ with full-season order

‘The Good Doctor’ is on ABC. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — The medical series is the second new show to get a full season order, following Young Sheldon on CBS. The ABC network has ordered five new episodes of The Good Doctor to complete the first season with a full run.

After seeing just two episodes screen, ABC chiefs were confident enough to place a full season order for The Good Doctor, a new medical series from the creator of House. The freshman show’s September 25 premiere drew 11.3 million viewers, rising to 16.86 million three days later after digital recordings were taken into account. The most recent episode maintained good ratings, with 10.93 million live viewers.

ABC’s order for five extra episodes brings the first season of The Good Doctor to a total of 18 episodes, which seems to be becoming the norm for US TV. For example, recent shows like This is Us, Empire and How To Get Away With Murder have seasons with 18 episodes rather than the standard 22 episodes for older shows.

The Good Doctor follows in the footsteps of Young Sheldon, a new The Big Bang Theory spin-off that CBS picked up for a season just two days after its launch.

David Shore’s medical series follows Dr Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with Asperger’s syndrome who starts work at a prestigious hospital. While colleagues admire the brilliant young surgeon, he sometimes finds it difficult to integrate. — AFP-Relaxnews