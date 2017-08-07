Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

ABC looks set to resurrect John Goodman’s Dan for ‘Roseanne’ reboot

Monday August 7, 2017
12:58 PM GMT+8

A poster of the first season of ‘Roseanne’ from 1988. — AFP picA poster of the first season of ‘Roseanne’ from 1988. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — The upcoming Roseanne reboot looks set to ignore a very significant detail from the classic sitcom: Dan Conner’s (John Goodman) death.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey recently told reporters that Goodman’s character is alive and well. “I’m not going to talk too specifically about the season.

“I wouldn’t say that it will ignore the events of the series finale, but I can confirm that Dan is very much alive.”

Roseanne ended its original run with the revelation that Goodman’s character had died following a heart attack and that many of the later events in the series were just stories that Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) had written as a way of dealing with her husband’s death.

Production on the eight episode reboot of the Roseanne comedy show is due to begin in October. Barr, Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Sara Gilbert have already confirmed their  return for Season 10.   

According to reports, ABC is also eyeing Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki to reprise his role of David Healy, which he played for nearly 100 episodes from seasons four through nine.   

