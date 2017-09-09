‘Abang Long Fadil 2’ leading Malaysia’s 2017 box office chart

Can 'Abang Long Fadil 2' secure its throne at the box office till the end of the year? — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The movie Abang Long Fadil 2 (ALF2) is currently leading this year’s Malaysia box office chart despite it still being screened in cinemas.

In just 13 days of opening in 120 cinemas nationwide, including Brunei and Singapore, the film which features Zizan Razak as the lead, managed to rake in RM13 million, pushing the Mohd. Zulkarnain-directed J Revolusi to second place with over RM7 million collection.

Helmer Syafiq Yusof took to his Twitter to reveal the good news while also thanking the fans for their support, which was what made it possible for the film to achieve such success in a short span of time.

ALF2 was previously reported to have taken in RM5 million after just five days of screening, making the average grossing for the movie to be RM1 million a day.

This achievement definitely proves that Malaysian movies are still being supported by the local audiences and that the national film industry is showing a positive development.

Revolving around Fadil who goes on a journey to clear off the accusation of him being a hitman, Abang Long Fadil 2, which is produced by Skop Production and Astro Shaw, also stars Tania Hudson, Syamsul Yusof, Achey, Shuib, A Galak, and Wak Doyok. — CinemaOnline