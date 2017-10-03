‘Abang Long Fadil 2’ beats ‘Polis Evo’ as top grossing Malaysian movie

‘Abang Long Fadil 2’ is now the new all-time local box office champion. — Picture by Cinema OnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A new king has emerged at the Malaysian box office and it is none other than Abang Long Fadil 2!

With a collection of RM17.9 million in just 39 days, the Astro Shaw and Skop Production title is now the country’s highest-grossing movie of all time, beating the record previously set by 2015’s Polis Evo.

This marks another Astro Shaw movie to top the local box office, following the success of the aforementioned Polis Evo in 2015 with its RM17.8 million collection and The Journey with RM17.28 million back in 2014.

Given its stellar performance after opening on 24 August, it’s no surprise that director Syafiq Yusof is planning on adding a third instalment, forming a trilogy.

Starring Zizan Razak, Syamsul Yusof, Tania Hudson, and Datuk AC Mizal, the movie centres on Fadil who finds himself involved in the world of mafias after being mistaken as a hitman.

Still going strong, Abang Long Fadil 2 is currently showing in 77 cinemas nationwide. — Cinema Online