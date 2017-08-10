Aaron Eckhart recruited by Amazon for ‘Romanoffs’ series

Aaron Eckhart joins the cast of 'The Romanoffs', an anthology series to be released by Amazon in 2018.SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 10 — According to Variety, the American actor has joined the cast for the Amazon anthology series by the creator of Mad Men. The Romanoffs, which focuses on the Russian imperial family, has already recruited Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.

Announced in the fall of 2016, preparations for the production of The Romanoffs are picking up speed.

Matthew Weiner, creator of the series Mad Men and screenwriter for The Sopranos, promised to call on major big-screen actors for his new series, The Romanoffs.

Hot on the heels of the signing of French star Isabelle Huppert and news that former Mad Men actors — Christina Hendricks and John Slattery — would be reunited on the show's sets, the cast list for the anthology series has now grown to include Aaron Eckhart.

Recently seen alongside Tom Hanks in the Clint Eastwood directed biopic, Sully, the American actor, who is set to celebrate his 50th birthday next year, is perhaps best known for his role as Two-Face in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. He has also featured in Olympus Has Fallen and its sequel London Has Fallen, The Black Dahlia, Thank You for Smokin and Erin Brockovich.

Other well-known actors, including Jon Hamm, who played Don Draper in award-winning Mad Men are also in talks to join the team.

The Romanoffs will take the form of an anthology of eight standalone episodes that are only linked by the series' theme. Each will focus on different characters who believe they are descended from the Russian imperial family. The series will be released on Amazon in 2018. — AFP