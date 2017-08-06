Aaron Carter comes clean about sexuality

Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — Singer Aaron Carter has opened up about his sexuality, saying that he’s attracted to both men and women.

In an emotional letter that he posted on his Twitter account, Carter said he wanted to be rid of the burden of his secret.

In his post, Carter wrote: “To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.

“I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” Aaron continued. “There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

The singer, who is currently seeing Madison Parker, was arrested earlier this year for driving under influence and drug possession.