Aaron Aziz to star in first ever Tamil space thriller ‘Tik Tik Tik’

Aaron Aziz with Jayam Ravi (left), the lead actor of Tamil space thriller ‘Tik Tik Tik’ can be seen in this picture taken from Aaron Aziz’s Instagram. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Singaporean-born, Malaysia-based actor Aaron Aziz is set to make his Kollywood debut with the upcoming Tamil movie, Tik Tik Tik.

Not only will this be his first ever venture into the Tamil film industry, the actor is also making his entry with quite an impressive movie as the Shakthi Sounder Rajan-directed title is touted as the first ever Tamil space thriller.

The actor has been filming the movie for several months now, and based on one of his Instagram posts, back in March was when he first started filming together on set with Indian actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the lead character in the movie.

Aaron, on the other hand, will be playing a “powerful and menacing villain”, according to The News Minute.

While this will be Aaron’s first collaboration with the aforementioned director and actor, Shakthi Sounder Rajan and Jayam Ravi have previously worked together on 2016’s Miruthan, a movie dubbed as the first ever Tamil zombie film.

Apart from Jayam Ravi and Aaron Aziz, the cast of Tik Tik Tik also includes Kollywood actress Nivetha Pethuraj and actor Ramesh Thilak.

There is no release date set yet but the teaser is set to be out this August 150(Independence Day in India), as revealed by the director himself.

Before catching him in his first ever Tamil movie, fans can watch Aaron Aziz as the leading man in Kau Yang Satu, opening in cinemas this July 27. — CinemaOnline