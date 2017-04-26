Aamir Khan finally attends an awards show after 16 years

Aamir Khan attended an award ceremony for the first time in 16 years as he was honoured for his film ‘Dangal’ on Monday. — AFP picMUMBAI, April 26 — Aamir Khan attended an award ceremony for the first time in 16 years on Monday.

The Bollywood superstar was honoured with the 75th Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award for his blockbuster Dangal. The wrestling saga was one of the biggest hits of 2016.

The 52-year-old actor received the award in Mumbai from Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS.

Aamir reportedly stopped attending award shows when he felt that he deserved an award that was given to Shah Rukh Khan instead.

However, this time, he apparently couldn’t refuse an invitation from legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Aamir last attended an awards show in 2002, when Lagaan was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film.