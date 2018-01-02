‘A Wrinkle in Time’ gets a new TV spot (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Disney has released a new TV spot for Ava DuVernay’s fantasy adventure A Wrinkle in Time that stars Storm Reid, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis and Mindy Kaling.

The film is based on Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s classic that centres on Meg Murry (Reid), a young girl whose scientist father (Pine) has been missing for years. She decides to embark on an unexpected quest to find him, aided by the celestial beings Mrs Who (Kaling), Mrs Whatsit (Witherspoon) and Mrs Which (Winfrey).

The synopsis of the film reads: “Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travellers known as Mrs Whatsit, Mrs Who and Mrs Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.”

A Wrinkle in Time is set for release on March 9, 2018.

A screengrab from ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ that stars Storm Reid, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis and Mindy Kaling.