A visit to this Japanese ‘Temple’ turns into a horrific nightmare (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — Screen Media Films has released a new trailer for Simon Barrett’s horror thriller Temple.

The movie stars Logan Huffman, Natalia Warner and Brandon Sklenar and it centres on three American tourists visiting Japan, who get much more than they bargain for from other side of the world.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Three American tourists who, despite warnings from locals, decide they want to find a particular Temple. They follow a mysterious map deep into the jungles of Japan searching for this ancient temple, and while they do find this temple, they have no idea what's in store for them. When spirits entrap them, their adventure quickly becomes a horrific nightmare.”

Temple is set for release on September 1.

A screengrab from Simon Barrett’s horror thriller ‘Temple’ that stars Logan Huffman, Natalia Warner and Brandon Sklenar.