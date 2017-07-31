Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

A visit to this Japanese ‘Temple’ turns into a horrific nightmare (VIDEO)

Monday July 31, 2017
01:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patientsThe Edit: Mental ways to ease physical pain in hospital patients

The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!The Edit: There’s hope for a third ‘Princess Diaries’ movie yet!

Death toll from India’s monsoon floods climb up to 213Death toll from India’s monsoon floods climb up to 213

The Edit: James Franco unlocks something evil in ‘The Vault’The Edit: James Franco unlocks something evil in ‘The Vault’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — Screen Media Films has released a new trailer for Simon Barrett’s horror thriller Temple.

The movie stars Logan Huffman, Natalia Warner and Brandon Sklenar and it centres on three American tourists visiting Japan, who get much more than they bargain for from other side of the world.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Three American tourists who, despite warnings from locals, decide they want to find a particular Temple. They follow a mysterious map deep into the jungles of Japan searching for this ancient temple, and while they do find this temple, they have no idea what's in store for them. When spirits entrap them, their adventure quickly becomes a horrific nightmare.”

Temple is set for release on September 1.    

A screengrab from Simon Barrett’s horror thriller ‘Temple’ that stars Logan Huffman, Natalia Warner and Brandon Sklenar.A screengrab from Simon Barrett’s horror thriller ‘Temple’ that stars Logan Huffman, Natalia Warner and Brandon Sklenar.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline