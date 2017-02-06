Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 4:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

A very muddy Jack Sparrow returns in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

Monday February 6, 2017
04:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Linkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profilesLinkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profiles

Singapore to hold Presidential Elections in SeptemberSingapore to hold Presidential Elections in September

Brady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytaleBrady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytale

Businessman uses skylift to pray during Hokkien New YearBusinessman uses skylift to pray during Hokkien New Year

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — The new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is all about battles on the high seas and supernatural foes, as one has come to expect of the popular franchise.

The latest teaser, which aired yesterday during the Super Bowl, finally debuts Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow — albeit covered in mud — who only says one line: “A pirate’s life.” All previous teasers had focused on villain, Captain Salazar and his crew of ghost pirates.

The clip is soundtracked by Johnny Cash’s Ain’t No Grave.

The film, which is slated for a May 26 release in the US, centres on Sparrow’s hunt for the trident of Poseidon with his old nemesis Captain Salazar, as played by Javier Bardem, hot on his heels.

Regular cast members like Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom and Kevin McNally will be returning for the film.

Johnny Depp's boozy buccaneer makes a mud-covered return. — Screengrab from YouTubeJohnny Depp's boozy buccaneer makes a mud-covered return. — Screengrab from YouTube

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline