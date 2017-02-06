A very muddy Jack Sparrow returns in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — The new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is all about battles on the high seas and supernatural foes, as one has come to expect of the popular franchise.

The latest teaser, which aired yesterday during the Super Bowl, finally debuts Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow — albeit covered in mud — who only says one line: “A pirate’s life.” All previous teasers had focused on villain, Captain Salazar and his crew of ghost pirates.

The clip is soundtracked by Johnny Cash’s Ain’t No Grave.

The film, which is slated for a May 26 release in the US, centres on Sparrow’s hunt for the trident of Poseidon with his old nemesis Captain Salazar, as played by Javier Bardem, hot on his heels.

Regular cast members like Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom and Kevin McNally will be returning for the film.

Johnny Depp's boozy buccaneer makes a mud-covered return. — Screengrab from YouTube