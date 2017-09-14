A vengeful ghost terrorises in ‘Dementia 13’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Horror fans, you might want to check out this new trailer for Dementia 13.

The film is directed by Richard LeMay and is a retelling of Francis Ford Coppola’s film of the same name. It stars Channing Pickett, Marianne Noscheze, Christian Ryan, Julia Campanelli and Ana Isabelle.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A vengeful ghost, a mysterious killer, and a family where everyone has a secret converge in one night of terror in this remake of Francis Ford Coppola’s debut film.”

Dementia 13 is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from horror thriller ‘Dementia 13’.