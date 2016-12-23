A third ‘Sex and the City’ movie could finally be on its way

New reports suggest that a third ‘Sex and the Cit’ movie has been confirmed. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — According to reports from RadarOnline.com, Sex and the City 3 has been confirmed.

After months of rumours and speculation all four of the lead female characters, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, have apparently signed up for the third instalment of the movie franchise. A source told Radar that

“All the women are officially signed up for SATC movie 3. The deal is done and the script has been approved by all the women.”

According to Radar’s insider, Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the show and films, almost didn’t sign on due to issues with the script.

“There was a lot of back and forth,” the source said. “Sarah Jessica Parker was not originally on board because she didn’t like the idea of the characters being portrayed in a more mature light.”

However tweaks were apparently made to the script, gaining Parker’s approval and the go-ahead was finally given for the third movie. “Everyone’s happy with how things have turned out and they can’t wait to get started working together again,” commented Radar’s source.

Shooting will reportedly begin summer 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews