‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ welcomes a new year and second season (VIDEO)

In character as the notorious Count Olaf, Neil Patrick Harris introduces a first look at the March 2018 second season of Netflix's Lemony Snicket series. — YouTube screengrabLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Ten episodes of A Series of Unfortunate Events are to take viewers through a further five books in Daniel Handler’s Lemony Snicket series, with Netflix’s second season now expected March 30, 2018.

Neil Patrick Harris, four-time Primetime Emmy award winner, returns as Count Olaf himself, with Patrick Warburton (Rules of Engagement) as narrator Lemony Snicket, while Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes and Presley Smith are the three child heirs to the Baudelaire inheritance.

Becoming involved in season two is another Rules of Engagement alumnus, Sara Rue, as well as Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives), Nathan Fillion (Veep, Firefly), Tony Hale (Veep), and Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher).

The 13 children’s novels in Handler’s original series were published between 1999 and 2006, going on to become worldwide bestsellers and winning comparisons to the works of Roald Dahl and JK Rowling.

He continued writing as Lemony Snicket for prequel series All The Wrong Questions (2012-2015) while continuing to publish other works of fiction under his own name.

The season two teaser for A Series of Unfortunate Events was posted to Netflix’s site as A Message from Count Olaf, (netflix.com/watch/80231624) with unofficial copies (youtu.be/es57p_B4PPk) popping up shortly after. — AFP-Relaxnews