‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ is now a Netflix series

Lemony Snicket’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events,’ starring Neil Patrick Harris lands on Netflix on January 13. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — The series of children’s novels by Daniel Handler is the subject of a new adaptation in the form of a TV series coming to Netflix, January 13.

Former How I Met Your Mother star, Neil Patrick Harris, is set to play the terrible Count Olaf, who goes to devious lengths to gets his hands on the inheritance of three orphans placed in his custody.

In search of a fantasy series for family viewing, Netflix has adapted the A Series of Unfortunate Events novels written by Daniel Handler under the pseudonym Lemony Snicket.

When their parents are killed in a house fire, Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire are placed in the custody of their closest relative, Count Olaf, a cruel and eccentric actor, a criminal, a liar and a vainglorious guardian who’s prepared to do anything to get his hands on their fortune.

A set of 13 novels, published between 1999 and 2006, A Series of Unfortunate Events has been translated into 43 languages and has sold more than 65 million copies worldwide. The hit books were already brought to the big screen in 2004, in a movie directed by Brad Siberling, starring Jim Carrey as Count Olaf.

In the Netflix series, Neil Patrick Harris steps into role as the devious Count. The one-time Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother, seen recently in American Horror Story, is joined on the cast by Alfre Woodward (Luke Cage, 12 Years a Slave), Don Johnson (Django Unchained) and Aasif Mandvi (Mother’s Day). Catherine O’Hara, who previously starred in the big-screen version, returns for the TV adaptation, although her previous role as Justice Strauss goes to Joan Cusack (Shameless).

Barry Sonnenfeld also returned for the Netflix production. A producer on the 2004 movie, the Men in Black trilogy director agreed to direct four of the eight episodes in the show’s first season. The series was developed by Mark Hudis, who has previously worked on Nurse Jackie and True Blood. — AFP-Relaxnews