A serial killer is on the loose in ‘The Limehouse Golem’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Check out this trailer for upcoming British horror thriller The Limehouse Golem, that is based on Peter Ackroyd's 1994 murder mystery novel Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem.

The film seeks to solve the mystery behind a series of murders that is being linked to a mythical so-called Golem and it stars Bill Nighy, Olivia Cooke, Douglas Booth, Daniel Mays and Eddie Marsan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The city of London is gripped with fear as a serial killer — dubbed The Limehouse Golem — is on the loose and leaving cryptic messages written in his victim’s blood. With few leads and increasing public pressure, Scotland Yard assigns the case to Inspector Kildare (Nighy) — a seasoned detective with a troubled past and a sneaking suspicion he’s being set up to fail.

“Faced with a long list of suspects, including music hall star Dan Leno (Booth), Kildare must get help from a witness who has legal troubles of her own (Cooke), so he can stop the murders and bring the killer to justice.”

The Limehouse Golem is set for release on September 8.

A screengrab from upcoming British horror thriller ‘The Limehouse Golem’.