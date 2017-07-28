A selection of N. American jazz festivals to help soothe your soul through August

File picture of the Newport Jazz Festival in 2016. — Picture by Ayano Hisa via AFPNEW YORK, July 28 — Get through the heat with the help of the beat this August, at some of the most established and enjoyed jazz festivals in North America.

Telluride Jazz Festival, Colorado, USA, August 4–6, 2017

Taking place in the San Juan mountains since 1977, the Telluride Jazz Festival is held on the first weekend of August every year. Some of the world’s best jazz musicians have been on the roster over the years, including the late jazz virtuoso Dizzy Gillespie, pianist Herbie Hancock, pianist/singer Diana Krall and Grammy-winning musician Paquito D’Riviera. This year, Macy Gray, Mavis Staples and Funky Meters with special guest Dr John are named as headliners.

Newport Jazz Festival, Rhode Island, USA, August 4–6, 2017

Billie Holiday was one of the first musicians to perform at the Newport Jazz Festival (then known as the First Annual American Jazz Festival) in 1954. Since, stars such as Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles and Judy Garland have all performed at the event, now held in Fort Adams State Park. For 2017, a diverse lineup includes jazz/bluesgrass band Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Grammy-winning funk collective Snarky Puppy and hip-hop group The Roots.

Summer Fest, San José, California, USA, August 11–13, 2017

San José’s Summer Fest jazz festival began in 1990 and now welcomes around 1000 musicians for 100+ performances on 11 stages around the town. Anticipated performances for the 2017 edition include the multi-talented George Clinton with his Parliament Funkadelic collective, jazz organist Dr. Lonnie Smith and Grammy-winning Angélique Kidjo with a tribute to salsa music.

Richmond Jazz Festival, Virginia, USA, August 11–14, 2017

The self-titled “premier musical event on the east coast,” the Richmond Jazz Festival is celebrating its 8th edition this year with a lineup designed to please contemporary jazz fans and purists alike, starring artists such as guitarist Pat Metheny, Grammy-winning keyboardist Bob James, the rapper Common performing with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, and DJ-singer/songwriter Erykah Badu.

Festi Jazz de Rimouski, Quebec, Canada, August 29–September 3, 2017

Over the border in Quebec, the international Festi Jazz de Rimouski has not only hosted the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, saxophonist Wayne Shorter and violinist Stéphane Grappelli, but also has a particular focus on encouraging local talent to perform in exceptional venues alongside world-famous performers.

Since its conception in 1986, the festival has regularly attracted audiences of around 30,000. Anticipated performances for 2017 include fusion band UZEB, the three-piece group Phronesis and a collaboration between the guitarist Philip Catherine and saxophonist Fabrice Alleman. — AFP-Relaxnews