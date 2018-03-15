Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

A new show in store for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Sarah Drew?

Thursday March 15, 2018
08:28 AM GMT+8

Sarah Drew (left) and Jessica Capshaw (right) are both leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ — Picture via Twitter/sarahdrewSarah Drew (left) and Jessica Capshaw (right) are both leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ — Picture via Twitter/sarahdrew

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — After announcing her upcoming departure from Grey’s Anatomy after nine years in the show, Deadline reports that actress Sarah Drew has joined the pilot of a new CBS police show.

Barely a week after her exit from Grey’s Anatomy made the news, Sarah Drew is already looking to the future. The actress has reportedly been signed up to a lead role in the reboot of the 1980s cop show Cagney and Lacey, in the pipeline for the upcoming season on CBS.

In this reboot, the former April Kepner of Grey’s Anatomy will play Cagney, the nimble and easygoing partner of Lacey, a straightforward and more experienced LAPD detective played by Michelle Hurd (Hawaii 5-0).

Sarah Drew has starred in Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy for almost nine years and will leave the show at the end of season 14, which is currently airing.

The original Cagney and Lacey ran on US network CBS between 1981 and 1988, and starred Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless in the lead roles. — AFP-Relaxnews

