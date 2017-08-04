Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

A moment of horror drives friends apart in ‘Super Dark Times’ (VIDEO)

Friday August 4, 2017
05:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Naik gaji polis baru cerita soal integriti, kata PPIMProjekMMO: Naik gaji polis baru cerita soal integriti, kata PPIM

The Edit: Could we soon run out of Darjeeling tea?The Edit: Could we soon run out of Darjeeling tea?

Singapore PM’s nephew: No intention to attack the judiciarySingapore PM’s nephew: No intention to attack the judiciary

The Edit: Grammys cleans up act to meet China demandsThe Edit: Grammys cleans up act to meet China demands

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Here’s the first trailer for upcoming teen psychological thriller Super Dark Times.

The film stars Owen Campbell and Charlie Tahan as best friends growing up in an Upstate New York suburb in the 1990s. But a traumatic incident leads to a cover-up with the secret driving a wedge between them — and escalating into paranoia and violence.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Zach (Campbell) and Josh (Tahan) are best friends growing up in a leafy Upstate New York suburb in the 1990s, where teenage life revolves around hanging out, looking for kicks, navigating first love and vying for popularity. When a traumatic incident drives a wedge between the previously inseparable pair, their youthful innocence abruptly vanishes. Each young man processes the tragedy in his own way, until circumstances grow increasingly complex and spiral into violence. Kevin Phillips dives headlong into the confusion of teenage life, creating evocative atmosphere out of the murky boundaries between adolescence and adulthood, courage and fear, and good and evil.”

The film also stars Elizabeth Cappuccino, Max Talisman, Sawyer Barth and Amy Hargreaves.

Super Dark Times is set for release in select theatres on September 29.

A screengrab from teen drama ‘Super Dark Times’ that stars Owen Campbell and Charlie Tahan. A screengrab from teen drama ‘Super Dark Times’ that stars Owen Campbell and Charlie Tahan.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline