A moment of horror drives friends apart in ‘Super Dark Times’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Here’s the first trailer for upcoming teen psychological thriller Super Dark Times.

The film stars Owen Campbell and Charlie Tahan as best friends growing up in an Upstate New York suburb in the 1990s. But a traumatic incident leads to a cover-up with the secret driving a wedge between them — and escalating into paranoia and violence.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Zach (Campbell) and Josh (Tahan) are best friends growing up in a leafy Upstate New York suburb in the 1990s, where teenage life revolves around hanging out, looking for kicks, navigating first love and vying for popularity. When a traumatic incident drives a wedge between the previously inseparable pair, their youthful innocence abruptly vanishes. Each young man processes the tragedy in his own way, until circumstances grow increasingly complex and spiral into violence. Kevin Phillips dives headlong into the confusion of teenage life, creating evocative atmosphere out of the murky boundaries between adolescence and adulthood, courage and fear, and good and evil.”

The film also stars Elizabeth Cappuccino, Max Talisman, Sawyer Barth and Amy Hargreaves.

Super Dark Times is set for release in select theatres on September 29.

A screengrab from teen drama ‘Super Dark Times’ that stars Owen Campbell and Charlie Tahan.