A Medieval Adventure: ‘Star Wars’ reimagined

Araujo’s coloured art print reimagines characters including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Yoda, Chewbacca and even Boba Fet as figures from the Medieval period.NEW YORK, July 10 — If you’re as crazy about Star Wars as we are, you need to check out artist Andre Araujo’s reinterpretation of the frachise’s most famous characters.

Dubbed “Star Wars Medieval”, Araujo’s coloured art print reimagines characters including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Yoda, Chewbacca and even Boba Fet as figures from the Medieval period.

Known for his work on Marvel Comics, Araujo said the idea for the piece came about after he had read a book on Portuguese history, saying that Star Wars and the medieval history shared common themes.

“Star Wars itself is a very classic type of story — about family, love, war, good vs. evil — so it basically fits in any period. But in specific the large armies, the existence of swords, knights and princesses, for example, are direct links to medieval folklore,” Araujo told Gizmodo.

From Chewbacca as a hard-as-nails, brutish warrior to Darth Vader’s sleek full-body armour, the character interpretations are spot on, though we can’t help but wonder what C-3PO and R2-D2 would look like in this style.