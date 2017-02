A magical mashup of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Harry Potter’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — YouTube comedy channel PistolShrimps does a hilarious mashup of Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter, with Lord Voldemort as the beast and Belle as a witch.

The clip melds the two movies flawlessly, combining various scenes and dialogues together which make it appear as if the two characters really in the same movie.

The video also features Mrs Potts, Chip, Cogsworth, and Gaston — who is, of course, a brave and proud Gryffindor.

Lord Voldemort in PistolShrimps' mashup. — Screen capture via YouTube/PistolShrimps