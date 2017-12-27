Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

A 'Mad About You' revival might be happening

Wednesday December 27, 2017
12:02 PM GMT+8

A ‘Mad About You’ revival is reportedly in the works that will bring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser back together once again. — file picA ‘Mad About You’ revival is reportedly in the works that will bring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser back together once again. — file picLOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — We’ve seen a lot of revivals this year and it looks like the trend isn’t fading away just yet: There’s talk of more to come with Mad About You.

According to TVLine, Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser are in talks to return to the roles of Paul and Jamie Buchman. The show followed the newlywed couple as they lived their daily lives and eventually welcomed a daughter, Mabel.

Mad About You was a breakout hit for NBC and the series aired for seven seasons from 1992-1999. The show also starred Anne Ramsay, Leila Kenzle, John Pankow and Richard Kind.

The reboot will reportedly focus on Paul and Jamie “grappling with empty-nest syndrome in the wake of now-17-year-old daughter Mabel’s admission to college”.  

Sony has yet to comment on the reboot, but hey, we’re still keeping our fingers crossed!

