A look at the making of the music video for Eminem’s ‘River’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — Wondered what went on behind the scenes of Eminem’s video for River, his collaboration with Ed Sheeran? Currently trending is a video showing the process as well as an interview with the video director Emil Nava.

Eminem has proven to be one of modern rap music's biggest names. — AFP picEminem is surprisingly in a jokey mood during the shoot, showing a lighter side of his personality that is rarely seen in public.

River was a track from Eminem’s ninth studio album Revival and it proved to be a hit the world over, reaching number one in the UK, Austria, Norway, Scotland and Sweden.