A game of ‘Truth or Dare’ takes a twisted turn in this new trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Universal and Blumhouse Pictures have released a new trailer for its upcoming supernatural thriller Truth or Dare.

The film revolves around a harmless game of “truth or dare” among friends that turns deadly when someone or rather something begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse the dare.

It stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali.

Truth or Dare is set for release on April 27.

A screengrab from upcoming supernatural thriller ‘Truth or Dare’ that stars Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey among others.