A Bollywood version of ‘Archie’ is in the works

A Bollywood-style ‘Archie’ is in the works. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Archie Comics and Graphic India have teamed up to develop a live-action Bollywood version of the Archie comic book series.

The two companies will collaborate to reimagine classic characters from the series like Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones with an all Indian cast that has yet to be revealed, as reported by Variety.

The comic book adaptation is said to be in the early stages and will have an official release date announced soon.

“Archie’s lasting and growing presence in India made this move the logical next step as our stellar library of characters continues to expand into other media,” said Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.

“These characters have held a special place in the hearts of Indians for decades and we have no doubt that the new Indian cast of Archie and the gang will be an exciting moment for the country,” Sharad Devarajan, co-founder and CEO of Graphic India, added.

Archie Comics is currently depicted in the 2017 television series Riverdale, where KJ Apa takes on the role of Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead.

The comic series has been around since 1942 and was relaunched in 2015. It follows the life of Archie who has to deal with basic everyday problems like school, family, relationships, and friendships. — CinemaOnline