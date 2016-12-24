Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:01 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

A 4K version of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ exists, says ‘Rogue One’ director (VIDEO)

Saturday December 24, 2016
05:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Flash floods bring traffic to grinding halt in SingaporeFlash floods bring traffic to grinding halt in Singapore

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attackerGermany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

The Edit: Ginger-flavoured Coke is a thingThe Edit: Ginger-flavoured Coke is a thing

Eyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal Muar crashEyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal Muar crash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — Rogue One director Gareth Edwards revealed that Lucasfilm has just finished a 4K restoration of Star Wars:A New Hope.

Gareth Edwards was blessed to see a 4K version of the first ‘Star Wars' film— Reuters picGareth Edwards was blessed to see a 4K version of the first ‘Star Wars' film— Reuters picEdwards revealed the juicy tidbit during an interview with Little White Lies.

The director said he heard it straight from John Knowles, a supervisor, while they were in Lucasfilm with Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects house.

Edwards was able to watch the 4K version but there is no news when or if the 4K version will ever be made public or distributed. Still, a Star Wars fan can dream. 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline