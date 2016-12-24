A 4K version of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ exists, says ‘Rogue One’ director (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — Rogue One director Gareth Edwards revealed that Lucasfilm has just finished a 4K restoration of Star Wars:A New Hope.

Gareth Edwards was blessed to see a 4K version of the first ‘Star Wars' film— Reuters picEdwards revealed the juicy tidbit during an interview with Little White Lies.

The director said he heard it straight from John Knowles, a supervisor, while they were in Lucasfilm with Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects house.

Edwards was able to watch the 4K version but there is no news when or if the 4K version will ever be made public or distributed. Still, a Star Wars fan can dream.