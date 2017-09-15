53 films up for FFM 29’s Best Movie Award

Datuk Fauzi Ayob, the Director-General of Finas, gives a speech during the event. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The 29th Malaysia Film Festival (FFM 29) is heading our way soon, and its organiser, the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has now taken a drastic step of keeping only one competing category — the Best Film Award.

Two other categories, the Best National Film and the Best Malaysia Film have been removed following its controversy last year when it was first announced.

“The decision to eliminate those two categories is made to avoid any future controversy and having all movies to be judged for only one category,” the Director-General of Finas, Datuk Fauzi Ayob said during the press conference of FFM 29 at Park Royal Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

As reported previously, this year’s FFM will be unlike its predecessor, with the Top 5 nominees no longer being announced beforehand. Instead, those nominated will only find out about it during the night of the ceremony.

53 films consisting of 41 Malay-language movies, six Mandarin-language movies, five Tamil language movies and one English-language movie will all be coveting for FFM 29’s Best Film Award.

This year’s judging will be held in two processes, with the first beginning from September 4-11 and the second starting from September 12-19.

FFM 29 will be hosted by famous actor and emcee Zizan Razak alongside three female actresses, Nabila Huda, Elizabeth Tan and Thanuja Ananthan.

The prestigious event will take place on September 23 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) at 9pm. — CinemaOnline