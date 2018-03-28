5 Seconds of Summer release video for ‘Want You Back’

‘Want You Back’ is 5 Seconds of Summer’s first single in two years. — Handout via AFPSYDNEY, March 28 — Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer has shared a dizzying video for their recently released comeback single, Want You Back.

The new video features a series of gravity-defying scenes in which the musicians perform separately in small rooms that spin around in 360-degree circles.

Want You Back is the group’s first single in two years; during the intervening time, the band toured in support of their previous, sophomore album and spent a year readying another LP that is due for release this year.

The single’s release in February was accompanied by an announcement of a world tour during which the band will premiere new music for fans. Tickets for the 26-date run went on sale early this month. — AFP-Relaxnews