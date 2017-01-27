44th Daytime Emmys acting shortlist focuses on same four shows

An Emmy Award won by 'General Hospital' on display at a preview of a Bonhams & Butterfields auction, June 11, 2010. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — What’s good in US daytime TV dramas?

The acting awards shortlist picks for March’s Daytime Emmys narrow it down to the same four shows for the third year running: The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced ten shortlistees in four drama acting categories at its Daytime Emmy Awards (Lead Actress and Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Actor) and a further 17 potentials across Young Actress and Actor.

Of those, 19 belong to the cast of The Young and the Restless, 15 to Days of Our Lives, 14 to General Hospital and nine to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Five finalists in each category are expected to be announced on March 20, on daytime talk show The Talk — winner of Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment at 2016’s 43rd Daytime Emmy Awards.

While the Daytime Emmys have a tradition of taking place in June, its 42nd edition took place towards the end of April and 43rd iteration at the beginning of May. — AFP-Relaxnews