2017 Oscars: Reactions from the nominees (VIDEO)

Emma Stone arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — The following are reactions from some of the nominees for the 2017 Oscars. The list of nominations was revealed Tuesday, ahead of the February 26 ceremony:

Beautiful morning

”What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor and I’m so happy to share this feeling with my ‘La La Land’ family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie.” — Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for romantic musical La La Land, which earned a record 14 Oscar nods.

Is race relevant?

”I hope I wasn’t nominated because I was black. That has no relevance. (...) I hope I was nominated for my work.” — Mahershala Ali, best supporting actor nominee for coming-of-age drama Moonlight, to the Hollywood Reporter.

Speechless

”When you mention those movies, it makes my head spin even more than it’s spinning. I’m a little speechless.” — Damien Chazelle, the 32-year-old director of La La Land, to Variety from Beijing, after learning that his film had tied the all-time record for Oscar nominations set by Titanic and All About Eve.

Celebrating with family

”What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! This is a truly wonderful honor.” — Mel Gibson, on his surprise best director nomination for bloody WWII movie Hacksaw Bridge, which marks his comeback after being ostracized by Hollywood for anti-Semitic tirade. The film earned a total of six nominations.

Save humanity in Syria

”The White Helmets film’s nomination for an Oscar is a new confirmation of the civil defense’s credibility in Syria. It will help us to reach the goal and the slogan we have been using since the start: ‘To save one life is to save all of humanity’.” — Photographer Khaled Khatib on his documentary The White Helmets, nominated for best documentary short.

Strive for empathy

”I am overwhelmed and honored by the Academy’s recognition of my newest film. (...) What I have strived for in my filmmaking has always been to create a sense of empathy toward my characters. Empathy meaning understanding the conditions and situations of other human beings who very much resemble us.” — Iranian writer/director Asghar Farhadi, on being nominated for an Oscar for the third time for his movie The Salesman, up for best foreign film honors.

Injustices’ of US prisons

”Thanx to @TheAcademy for amplifying injustices of mass criminalization in @13THFilm. Love to our fellow nominees. xo” — Ava DuVernay, the black female director of nominated documentary 13th, an in-depth look at the prison system in the United States.

Infinitely grateful

”I am infinitely grateful to the Academy. It is a tremendous joy and honor for me.” — France’s Isabelle Huppert, nominated for best actress for rape-revenge thriller Elle — one of the rare foreign language performances recognized in a lead acting category. — AFP-Relaxnews